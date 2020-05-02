Saleem Malik says there was politics in cricket team when he became captain

(@fidahassanain)

The former Captain says that he is unable to understand that why many other cricketers who were accused of corruption with him have been provided space with the team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Former Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Saleem Malik on Saturday said that there was politics in Pakistan cricket when he was made captain of the team.

“There were two groups including that of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis,” said Saleem Malik, adding that every one of them wanted to become captain.

“I won the case against lifetime ban on me to play cricket in 2008,” said Saleem Malik. He went on to say that Justice Qayyum Commission mentioned many other cricketers besides him, asking a question that why they were being given space in the cricket and he was being ignored.

“Those who paid fines have been provided space in the team but I was being ignored,” he said.

He said many players got united against him when he led Pakistan to win the matches continuously under captaincy.

“All those who had accused me are calling me “innocent,” said 57-year old cricketer. On other hand, Rashid Latif said that he remembered every single word of the commission and was standing with his statement he had recorded.

It may be mentioned here that Rashid Latif recorded an important statement about Saleem Malik’s role in match fixing before Justice Qayyum Commission.