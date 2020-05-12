Saleem Malik threatens to approach ICC if PCB does not do justice to him

(@fidahassanain)

The former captain of the national team says his son was a good cricketer but it was really bad thing if he was targeted because of him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) Former captain Saleem Malik threatened to approach International cricket Council (ICC) in an attempt to prove his innocence in a spot-fixing scandal here on Tuesday.

Saleem Malik said he would bring everything to light if Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) did not do him justice.

"I will contact the International Cricket Council (ICC) to prove my innocence", Saleem Malik said in a statement.

He said Wasim Akram never asked him anything despite that he gave good advice to everyone who reached him for anything.

“My son was not selected in the team despite excellent performance,” said Saleem Malik, adding that now he was overage.

He questioned the merit saying that it was bad if his son was targeted just because of him.

“My son is a very good cricketer", he said, pointing out that he wanted his son to play for Pakistan. Intikhab Alam, Haroon Rasheed and Najam Sehti several times contracted PCB several times, he added.

He also said that he also approached PCB to send him the questionnaire again.