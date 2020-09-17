UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saleem Malik's Appeal To Be Heard On 30 September

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:16 PM

Saleem Malik's appeal to be heard on 30 September

Former Lahore High Court Judge, Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Saleem Malik's appeal on 30 September here at the National High Performance Centre

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Lahore High Court Judge, Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Saleem Malik's appeal on 30 September here at the National High Performance Centre.

Notices for the hearing have been issued to Saleem Malik and the Pakistan cricket board, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Saleem Malik had appealed for a hearing in regard to the matter relating to the content of the April 2000 conversation transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council to which he is yet to respond.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Cricket Lahore High Court April September

Recent Stories

PAL to hold tribute ceremony to renowned poet Amja ..

2 minutes ago

NA session prorogued, lack of quorum disrupts proc ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition's Sanctions List to Include ..

2 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Sued by COVID-19 Victims' Gr ..

7 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares close well down

7 minutes ago

Rice traders organizes training workshop for rice ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.