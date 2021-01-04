Saleem Rajput elected SVP of Sindh Olympic Association

Saleem Rajput has been unanimously elected as Senior Vice President of Sindh Olympic Association

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Saleem Rajput has been unanimously elected as Senior Vice President of Sindh Olympic Association.

In a meeting of the Executive Committee of the SOA which held under chairmanship of Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Muhammad Saleem Rajput was elected as Senior Vice President of the Association.

Vice Chairman Asif Azeem, Vice Presidents Wasim Hashmi, Mahfooz-ul-Haq, Shah Naeem Zafar, Saleem Ahmed, Sana Ali, Tehmina Asif, Naseem Ahmed Qureshi, Saeed Jamil and Secretary General Ahmed Ali Rajput and other executive members attended the meeting.

In addition, the Names of Veena Masood, Gulfraz Khan and Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh were approved for the three new vice presidents while Nargis Rahim Tola, Mohammad Aslam Khan and Parveen Akhtar were elected for the executive members.

A seven-member committee headed by Dr. Junaid Ali Shah was also formed in connection with the preparations for the arrival of the Commonwealth Games Torch Relay in Karachi. The committee members include Asif Azeem, Sana Ali, Saeed Jamil, Asghar Baloch, Khalid Rahmani and Ahmad Ali Rajput.

Addressing the meeting, SOA Chairman Dr. Junaid Ali Shah said that the hosting of Queen's Baton Relay to the Sindh Olympic Association was an expression of confidence by the Pakistan Olympic Association. Karachi is a city of love. We are all proud to host the Torch Relay for which we are deeply grateful to the President of POA, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan. Holding the Torch Relay in Karachi will also help highlight Pakistan's image side in sports at the international level.

He said all possible steps would be taken in consultation with the President of Sindh Olympic Association Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr and the Government of Sindh to make this mega event a success.

It should be noted that the torch of the Commonwealth Games will come to Pakistan from South Africa in December this year.

In this regard, the Queen's Baton Relay (QBR) team will be given a detailed briefing by the Pakistan Olympic Association on January 22 regarding the locations and arrangements of the relay. The torch relay will move to Maldives from Pakistan.