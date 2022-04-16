UrduPoint.com

Salernitana Beat Samp To Keep Hopes Of Survival Miracle Alive

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 16, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Salernitana kept alive their hopes of staying in Serie A on Saturday by beating fellow strugglers Sampdoria 2-1 to claim their first win in over three months

Goals from Federico Fazio and Ederson in the first six minutes at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa were enough to take Salernitana to 19 points and continue the southern team's dream of a miracle after an entire season at the bottom of the league.

With two games in hand, Salernitana are nine points behind Cagliari who sit six points and one place outside the relegation zone following their 1-0 win over Sassuolo earlier on Saturday.

A first win since early January puts Davide Nicola's team three points behind both Genoa, who lost 2-0 to league leaders AC Milan on Friday, and Venezia ahead of their clash at Europe-chasing Fiorentina later on Saturday.

Samp were loudly whistled off the field by irate fans. The club have been dragged right back into the relegation battle with five rounds of matches remaining after the Easter weekend.

They are a point above Cagliari who prevailed in Sardinia thanks to a 42nd-minute strike from midfielder Alessandro Deiola, born on the island and a product Cagliari's youth system.

The win ended a run of five straight defeats for Walter Mazzarri's team and gives them a cushion in the race for survival.

Next week Cagliari face Genoa, who didn't disgrace themselves at Milan despite a third straight defeat, in a match which could be crucial to their chances of staying in the division.

Udinese continued their fine end to the season by thumping Empoli 4-1 to move up to 11th with two games in hand.

