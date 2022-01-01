UrduPoint.com

Salernitana Safe In Serie A After Trustees Accept Bid: Media

Muhammad Rameez Published January 01, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Salernitana safe in Serie A after trustees accept bid: media

Salernitana have been saved from being kicked out of Serie A after its trustees accepted a bid from new owner Daniele Iervolino, Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport reported Saturday

Rome, Jan 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Salernitana have been saved from being kicked out of Serie A after its trustees accepted a bid from new owner Daniele Iervolino, Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport reported Saturday.

Acceptance of the bid came just ahead of a Friday midnight deadline that would have forced the club based in Salerno, south of Naples, out of the League, were no offers accepted.

Iervolino, 43, the founder of Italy's Pegasus Online University, said he would "do everything to keep Salernitana in Serie A." "It is with great emotion that I announce the acquisition of Salernitana 1919. Salerno and its fans deserve a competitive team," said Iervolino in a statement published in the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I strongly believe that the project of relaunching the team that we are preparing will guarantee balance and stability to the club.

" Acceptance of the proposal triggers a 45-day extension in the time available to secure a deal, ensuring Salernitana will keep playing through to mid-February.

The club was promoted to Italy's top flight this season but immediately fell foul of Italian Football Federation (FIGC) rules because the club was co-owned by Lazio boss Claudio Lotito.

According to FIGC rules, two clubs under the same ownership cannot play in the same division.

Trustees were appointed in June to organise the club's sale by December 31, but last month they requested a new deadline, saying they had not received good bids.

That hope was quashed after Italian football chief Gabriele Gravina said there would be no extension.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that necessary formalities for the deal had yet to be completed.

Related Topics

Football Sale Salerno Naples Same Italy June December From Top

Recent Stories

Gambia cancel Cup of Nations prep games due to Cov ..

Gambia cancel Cup of Nations prep games due to Covid

4 minutes ago
 China to scrap subsidies for electric vehicles

China to scrap subsidies for electric vehicles

4 minutes ago
 IG Punjab seeks report from RPO Rawalpindi

IG Punjab seeks report from RPO Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Montpellier Top14 clash with Toulon called off due ..

Montpellier Top14 clash with Toulon called off due to Covid

4 minutes ago
 Finnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO ..

Finnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO Challenge European Security

33 minutes ago
 KMWT Larkana delivers missing children in 2021

KMWT Larkana delivers missing children in 2021

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.