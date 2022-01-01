Salernitana safe in Serie A after trustees accept bid: media

Salernitana have been saved from being kicked out of Serie A after its trustees accepted a bid from new owner Daniele Iervolino, Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport reported Saturday

Rome, Jan 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Salernitana have been saved from being kicked out of Serie A after its trustees accepted a bid from new owner Daniele Iervolino, Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport reported Saturday.

Acceptance of the bid came just ahead of a Friday midnight deadline that would have forced the club based in Salerno, south of Naples, out of the League, were no offers accepted.

Iervolino, 43, the founder of Italy's Pegasus Online University, said he would "do everything to keep Salernitana in Serie A." "It is with great emotion that I announce the acquisition of Salernitana 1919. Salerno and its fans deserve a competitive team," said Iervolino in a statement published in the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I strongly believe that the project of relaunching the team that we are preparing will guarantee balance and stability to the club.

" Acceptance of the proposal triggers a 45-day extension in the time available to secure a deal, ensuring Salernitana will keep playing through to mid-February.

The club was promoted to Italy's top flight this season but immediately fell foul of Italian Football Federation (FIGC) rules because the club was co-owned by Lazio boss Claudio Lotito.

According to FIGC rules, two clubs under the same ownership cannot play in the same division.

Trustees were appointed in June to organise the club's sale by December 31, but last month they requested a new deadline, saying they had not received good bids.

That hope was quashed after Italian football chief Gabriele Gravina said there would be no extension.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that necessary formalities for the deal had yet to be completed.