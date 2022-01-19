Sales of 2022 FIFA World Cup Tickets Disrupted by Website Glitch

A Sputnik correspondent reported trouble when trying to buy a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, saying it took the International Federation of Association Football's website "hours" to process the application

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) A Sputnik correspondent reported trouble when trying to buy a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, saying it took the International Federation of Association Football's website "hours" to process the application.

The first cycle of ticket sales began at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday and will end on February 8.

From the first hours of sales opening, a pop-up appeared on the FIFA website saying the waiting time may be prolonged due to an excessive number of applications, before being redirected to the purchase processing page.

The process of selecting matches and filling out of the application has been extremely slow as each button repeatedly froze and the system repeatedly rebooted even for applications already filled out.

Fans hoping to attend the first World Cup in an Arab country can apply for four categories of tickets through a random draw. This includes individual matches (specific matches from the opening match to the final); team-specific matches; a new FIFA product of ticket series for matches at four stadiums throughout four days; and tickets for people with disabilities. Every applicant may buy up to six tickets for each match and no more than 60 tickets for the whole tournament.

Tickets to team matches involving the Qatari team are the most expensive, exceeding $4,700. Citizens and residents of Qatar, who are exclusively eligible for the lowest price offers, began bulk-buying tickets immediately after sales launched.