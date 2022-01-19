UrduPoint.com

Sales Of 2022 FIFA World Cup Tickets Disrupted By Website Glitch

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Sales of 2022 FIFA World Cup Tickets Disrupted by Website Glitch

A Sputnik correspondent reported trouble when trying to buy a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, saying it took the International Federation of Association Football's website "hours" to process the application

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) A Sputnik correspondent reported trouble when trying to buy a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, saying it took the International Federation of Association Football's website "hours" to process the application.

The first cycle of ticket sales began at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday and will end on February 8.

From the first hours of sales opening, a pop-up appeared on the FIFA website saying the waiting time may be prolonged due to an excessive number of applications, before being redirected to the purchase processing page.

The process of selecting matches and filling out of the application has been extremely slow as each button repeatedly froze and the system repeatedly rebooted even for applications already filled out.

Fans hoping to attend the first World Cup in an Arab country can apply for four categories of tickets through a random draw. This includes individual matches (specific matches from the opening match to the final); team-specific matches; a new FIFA product of ticket series for matches at four stadiums throughout four days; and tickets for people with disabilities. Every applicant may buy up to six tickets for each match and no more than 60 tickets for the whole tournament.

Tickets to team matches involving the Qatari team are the most expensive, exceeding $4,700. Citizens and residents of Qatar, who are exclusively eligible for the lowest price offers, began bulk-buying tickets immediately after sales launched.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Qatar Buy Price February May From Arab

Recent Stories

President urges use of technology for safe milk pr ..

President urges use of technology for safe milk production to prevent stunting, ..

3 minutes ago
 US, India Discuss Alleged Buildup of Russian Force ..

US, India Discuss Alleged Buildup of Russian Forces on Ukraine Border - State De ..

3 minutes ago
 IDAP delegation meets NMU VC

IDAP delegation meets NMU VC

3 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US ..

Biden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communi ..

3 minutes ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Says Gov't to Increase Nat ..

Estonian Prime Minister Says Gov't to Increase National Defense Expenditure by $ ..

3 minutes ago
 NDMA issues fresh alert on rain, snowfall

NDMA issues fresh alert on rain, snowfall

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.