Salford captains cleared to play in Challenge Cup final

Salford co-captains Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan are free to play in Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley after coronavirus retest results came back negative

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Salford co-captains Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan are free to play in Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley after coronavirus retest results came back negative.

The rugby league club announced on Tuesday that two unnamed players were self-isolating after contracting the virus and that two others were stood down from the Super League game against Hull KR after their Covid-19 results proved inconclusive.

Salford on Wednesday received negative retest results as they prepare to take on Leeds in their first Cup final appearance for 51 years.

A statement from the club said: "After receiving inconclusive Covid-19 test results earlier this week, Salford Red Devils are pleased to confirm that both players' retests have returned negative.

"This means that both players will now be able to return to training."Salford will still be without the two players who have tested positive and their identity is likely to be revealed when head coach Ian Watson Names his squad on Thursday.