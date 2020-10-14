UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salford Captains Cleared To Play In Challenge Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:37 PM

Salford captains cleared to play in Challenge Cup final

Salford co-captains Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan are free to play in Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley after coronavirus retest results came back negative

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Salford co-captains Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan are free to play in Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley after coronavirus retest results came back negative.

The rugby league club announced on Tuesday that two unnamed players were self-isolating after contracting the virus and that two others were stood down from the Super League game against Hull KR after their Covid-19 results proved inconclusive.

Salford on Wednesday received negative retest results as they prepare to take on Leeds in their first Cup final appearance for 51 years.

A statement from the club said: "After receiving inconclusive Covid-19 test results earlier this week, Salford Red Devils are pleased to confirm that both players' retests have returned negative.

"This means that both players will now be able to return to training."Salford will still be without the two players who have tested positive and their identity is likely to be revealed when head coach Ian Watson Names his squad on Thursday.

Related Topics

Leeds From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

1 minute ago

UK fishermen hopeful of netting late deal in EU tr ..

1 minute ago

UN Concerned About 125,000 People in Libya's Sirte ..

1 minute ago

Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru handed four- ..

3 minutes ago

Check Post in Jacobabad renamed as "Shaheed Abdul ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Lower House Head Slams Council of Europe f ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.