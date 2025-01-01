Salman Agha Confident Of Beating Proteas In Newlands Test Match
Muhammad Rameez Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM
All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has said that the Pakistan cricket team was confident of beating South Africa in the second and last test of the two-match series in Newlands, Cape Town starting from January 3 (Friday)
Talking to the journalists prior to a practice session in Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday, he said the team lost the first test match in Johannesburg by a whisker, adding that the first test match was ‘anyone’s game’ which the Proteas won due to tenacity of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen.
‘Team’s morale is very high as we lost by a close margin in the first test while we beat the Proteas in the three-match ODI series convincingly,’ Salman said, expressing the hope that the second test match will be a ‘cracker’ of a contest.
He further said that the team has the belief that it can beat South Africa at their home soil, adding that they beat the Proteas in the ODI series but were a bit short in the first test match in Johannesburg.
To a question he said that the team was in good stead and no conclusions could be made about the pitch in Newlands, adding it looked a different strip from what team played on in Johannesburg with less amount of grass on the pitch.
About inclusion of a specialist spinner in the squad at Newlands, Salman Ali Agha, who is himself a spinner, said the team management will decide on it after having a look at the pitch tomorrow, adding that the statistics favour inclusion of a spinner at the Newlands.
‘I just looked at the pitch and I thought I will bowl in this test match because I have not bowled during the past the three test matches I have played,’ he responded to a question, adding his role will be important in the test match as an all-rounder.
About Muhammad Abbas, the all-rounder said ‘Muhammad Abbas is very accurate and I have not seen anyone like him as he knows his job.’ He was a bit rusty in the first innings of the Johannesburg test but he was outstanding in the second innings, adding it was Muhammad Abbas who brought us back in the game by claiming six scalps after Aiden Markram and Bavuma looked to finish easily. He further said it was amazing to see a quick bowl the whole first session on the fourth day of first test match in Johannesburg.
About the South African team in the WTC final, the all-rounder said that the Proteas are a formidable side with strong batting and bowling line-up, adding that their qualification for the WTC final speaks volumes about the quality of their cricketing skills.
