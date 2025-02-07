Salman Agha Hopeful Of Carrying Momentum From Past ODI Overseas Performances
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Men’s white-ball vice-captain Salman Ali Agha has said that the Pakistan ODI outfit had done well in the overseas conditions in Australia and South Africa and was confident to carry the momentum in the tri-nation series against New Zealand and South Africa.
Talking to the media men during the practice session under flood-lights at the LCCA ground here on Thursday night, he said the home conditions will serve them in good stead, adding that they have been playing under these conditions since childhood and the Green Shirts will do well.
‘Saim Ayub was in an impeccable batting form before he got injured and cannot be replaced. Me and Khushdil Shah will try to fill the gap which he played as a bowler,’ he responded.
The white-ball vice-captain said the team did not feel hampered to find the right combination in the current pool of players, adding that the team had similar combination in the past as well.
Agha said the team was excited to play in an ICC tournament before the home crowd after almost three decades.
He said he has played as an all-rounder in all formats of the game, adding that he has always tried to lead from the front as vice-captain and contribute to the team’s success.
On the opening pair for the tri-nation series and the CT 25, the white-ball deputy remained tight-lipped and left to be answered on the opening match of tri-nation series against New Zealand on February 8 (Saturday).
