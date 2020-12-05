UrduPoint.com
Salman Ali Agha Fined 40 Per Cent Match-fee For Showing Dissent

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:02 PM

Southern Punjab’s Salman Ali Agha has been fined 40 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s six wickets defeat against Northern in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the UBL Sports Complex

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020) Southern Punjab’s Salman Ali Agha has been fined 40 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s six wickets defeat against Northern in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the UBL Sports Complex.

Salman was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.

The incident happened in the second session’s play of the penultimate day on Friday, when Salman, after being declared caught behind off Mohammad Nawaz, showed dissent by putting his hands on his helmet to express his disbelief and disappointment.

After the day’s play, Salman pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aftab Gillani and Faisal Afridi

All first offences in Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 70 per cent of the applicable match fee.

