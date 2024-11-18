- Home
Salman Ali Agha Replaces Mohammad Rizwan In Final T20I Match Against Australia Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2024 | 10:57 AM
Mohammad Rizwan has been rested for final match while Haseebullah will take on the role of wicketkeeper at Hobart ground
HOBART: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) Salman Ali Aghan has replaced Mohammad Rizwan as a captain in the final T20I match against Australia.
Mohammad Rizwan has been rested for the final match due on Monday (today).
The match will start at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time.
The officials confirmed that Rizwan’s absence is precautionary and not due to any injury.
In his place, Salman Ali Agha will lead the side while Haseebullah will take on the role of wicketkeeper.
Australia has already secured the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after their 13-run victory in the second T20 match.
Playing XI:
Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (Wicketkeeper), Usman Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jehandad Khan, Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Muqeem
