Salman Ali Agha to make Pakistan debut in first Sri Lanka Test

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan have unveiled their line-up for the first Test against Sri Lanka that begins tomorrow, Saturday at Galle International cricket Stadium. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will make his Pakistan debut on Saturday.

Salman was added to the 18-player squad for this series following an impressive run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class tournament in the last three years. In 18 matches, since 2019-20 season, the right-hander has scored 1,629 runs at a strong average of 56.19. The 28-year-old has smashed five centuries and eight half-centuries. His off-spin snared 25 wickets.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will return to the side in the first Test. Yasir - who was instrumental in Pakistan's 2-1 Test series win in 2015 with his player of the series performance will play his first Test since August 2021 after recovering from a thumb injury.

Mohammad Nawaz will return after almost six years as the 28-year-old last played a Test in November 2016.

Pakistan's XI for first Test: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah.