‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief selector

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2023) In a significant development, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has decided to remove former cricketer Salman Butt from the selection committee. This decision was revealed by Chief Selector Wahab Riaz during a press conference held in Lahore.

Wahab Riaz stated, “We have withdrawn the inclusion of Salman Butt from the selection committee,”.

He emphasized that, in his capacity as the chief selector, it is his duty to carefully consider the individuals associated with the committee. “Being the chief selector, I am obligated to provide clarifications,” he added.

The move to exclude Salman Butt from the committee follows substantial public backlash directed at the PCB for his initial appointment.

Wahab Riaz addressed the criticism by asserting his commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the selection process.

“I don’t want any misleading statements regarding Salman Butt,” Wahab Riaz remarked, emphasizing the need for a fair assessment of the decision.

The chief selector underscored that his role demands transparency, and he is prepared to explain the rationale behind the choices made in the selection committee.

The PCB just a day before had appointed Salman Butt as consultant to the chief selector along with two others.