Salman Emerges Leader On Opening Day Of Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:26 PM

Salman emerges leader on opening day of Millat Tractors Governors Cup golf tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Salman Hanif of Lahore Gymkhana came into the limelight as the masterful and dexterous golfer underlined his incredible golfing talent on the opening day of the Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf tournament here on Friday at Lahore Gymkhana course.

Playing to a modest handicap of 14, he excelled in all departments of the game and managed to achieve a spectacular score of net 62, ten under par.

His tee shots were powerful while his hitting off the fairways was champion like. Not once did he miss the fairways. Added to that was his deft touch on the greens where he putted to perfection.This score of net 62 represents a dream score which golfers carrying a 14 handicap achieve once in a while.

And here in this Millat Tractors Governors Cup Tournament ,he created history with this eminent score.

Ahsan Imran of Millat Tractors, the sponsors of the three day event, inaugurated the completion by hitting the ball.

Ahsan Imran of Millat Group was delighted and so was Sikander Mustafa Khan, Chairman of the Group.

With one super display Salman Hanif has achieved recognition as a highly talented one.

A few other young participants also excelled in the first round of this Tournament but their admirable display was dwarfed by the exquisite display by Salman Hanif.

Young Abdullah Farooqi who is barely aged 16, came up with a round of net 66 and seeks to outdo the star of the first round in the second and third round.Another youngster who played exceedingly well is young Omar Farooq. He too was superb during the first round and looks set and capable enough to challenge the might of Salman Hanif on Saturday.

Some more commendable performances came from youngsters like Qasim Ali Khan and Saad Mehmood. They are bunched together at a score of net 67. Following them are four others at a score of net 68. They are Ammad Nadeem, Haider Bokhari, Waseem Riaz and Farhan Khan.

Placed at a score of 69 are Mogheesuddin and Imran Mehmood.

The cut was applied at the end of the first round and out of 114 competing in first round only 50 managed to make the cut.

Ladies will enter the arena from Saturday and compete over 36 holes.

The second round of this 37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf tournament will be played tomorrow (Saturday) with early morning first tee off at 6:30 am.

More Stories From Sports

