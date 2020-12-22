Salman fined for showing dissent in Quaid trophy match

Southern Punjab's Salman Ali Agha has been fined 70 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side's ongoing match against Sindh in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Karachis State Bank Stadium

A spokesman of the PCB said here on Tuesday that Salman was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: "Showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during a Match".

The incident happened in the 57th over of Southern Punjab's first innings on the third day of the match on Tuesday, when Salman, after being adjudged LBW, showed his hand and then his bat to the umpire to establish that he had played the ball.

This is his second offence of the Article in the season.

Salman pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Prof. Mohammad Javed. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aftab Gillani and Rashid Riaz.

All second offences in Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of 70 per cent fine up to two-match suspension.