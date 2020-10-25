Salman Hanif wins Millat Tractors Governors Cup Title 2020

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The 37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship 2020 came to an enlivening conclusion here on Sunday at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course after three rounds of golfing battle where quite a few young ones of the golfing arena fought it out with heroic intensity.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Ultimately the successful one turned out to be Salman Hanif of Gymkhana and his success can be attributed to good control over nerves and ability to apply his golf playing skills just when the application was needed most.During the course of the final 18 holes on Sunday ,the fight for supremacy was reduced to a contest between him and Abdullah Farooqi who did cast a winning spell for a major part of the final round but ultimately yielded to relentless play by the title winner ,Salman Hanif.

And interestingly Salman did win but only by a margin of one stroke .His overall score was net 62 on the first day,net 68 on the second day and final days score was net 67 .His aggregate score for the championship was 197 net ,nineteen under par.

As for the slightly unlucky Abdullah Farooqi ,his scores were 66,62 and 70 net and total score was 198 net,eighteen under par.It goes to the credit of these two teenagers that they kept themselves in the limelight during the three days of this Millat Tractors Event and in the process surpassed the performance of many accomplished amateur golfers.So one can say that their impressive talent needs to be nursed by the Gymkhana Management.

The participant who ended up third was another young one with a physique that can intimidate anyone.

Height is over six feet and so is his prowess He played exceedingly well ,yet had to be content with the third position.His score was net 206 .Certainly played like a champion but ended up third as his adversaries were in great form.

In the race for gross honors Salman Jehangir managed to eclipse his combatants by playing a gross round of 69 on the final day.This enabled him to gross a score of 216 (level par) for the three days and fetched for him the first gross position.Second gross went to Qasim Ali Khan who tried to match the excellence of Salman Jehangir but his effort was not good enough ,the only consolation being that the difference was one stroke.Third gross was claimed by Ahmed Zafar Hayat ,his score being 226,gross.

In the Ladies Net the winner is Bushra Fatima of Garrison Golf Club .She played superbly to bring in scores of net 64 and 57 ,the overall aggregate being 121.Mina Zainab came second in net ccategory while Sameea Javed Ali was third.Winner in gross category was the proficient and adept Parkha Ijaz.She played a gross 77 in the first 18 holes and backed it up with a round of gross 70 on the final day.That represents a stirring display of golf playing skills from a Pakistani lady golf amateur.Second gross went to Ghazala Yasmin with a two rounds score of gross 154.Third gross was won by Suneya Osama .Her gross score was 156.

At the conclusion of the Championship ,Governor Punjab ,Chaudhary Mohammed Sarwar and Sikander Mustafa Khan ,Chairman Millat Tractors gave away prizes to winners in a ceremony attended by Dr Jawad Sajid ,Chairman Lahore Gymkhana ,Mian Misbahurrehman, Sarmad Nadeem ,Ahsan Imran ,Imran Ayub and a large number of golfers.