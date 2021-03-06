UrduPoint.com
Salman Iqbal Says He Suggested PCB To Shift PSL 6th To UAE

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:51 PM

Salman Iqbal says he suggested PCB to shift PSL 6th to UAE

Karachi Kings’ owner says the league has been delayed just because of poor arrangements of Pakistan Cricket Board.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Salman Iqbal, the owner of Karachi Kings, said that moving Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th season to United Arab Emirates (UAE) was his suggestion.

Salman Iqbal criticized Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) for making poor arrangements led to the adjournment of the league.

He expressed these views while talking a news organization on Saturday.

“COVID-19 SOPs were not followed, the PSL management was poor,” said Salman Iqbal, adding that they could have done a much better job.

Karachi Kings’ owner said: “Yes, it’s disappointing, not only for the owners but for the crowds and the cricket lovers all around the world,”.

He said that it was matter of big disappointment but, of course, safety was much important.

He said he was the person who suggested PCB to organize PSL 6 in the UAE amid fears of COVID-19.

“ I had suggested PCB to shift PSL to UAE. But they wanted to do it in Pakistan because of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) were very strong,” Salman Iqbal added.

He said he had also suggested that the tournament should not be postponed and it should be shifted to Dubai.

He said the problem was everyone involved in the tournament would need to go into isolation against for seven days or 10 days as per the rules in the UAE.

“It was not possible for all the players to undergo isolation again immediately. So it’s the reason we have suspended it. UAE, yes, could be an option for the next plan, he added.

