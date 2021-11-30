Salman of Khyber, Rohullah of Swat wins golds in Judo, Weightlifting

Salman Khan of Khyber District and Rohullah of Swat District clinched the opening day gold medals in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Men Games being played on various venues here on Tuesday

Salman Khan of Khyber District claimed gold medal in -50kg, Muhammad Noor of Kurram District took silver medal and Amjad Ayaz of Bannu and Noor Ahsan of Kohistan District took bronze medals.

In the Weightlifting event, Swat surprised many when Ruhullah won the gold medal, followed by Zain, also from Swat, won silver medal and Shoaib Khan of Mardan and Mansoor Hussain of Karak won bronze medals.

In the 61kg Muhammad Ishan of Peshawar got gold medal, Arbaz Khan won silver medal, Khawarof Bajaur and Muhammad Zeeshan of Karak took bronze medals respectively. In the 67kg Qasim of Karak won the gold medal, Hassan Abdullah of Swabi won silver medal, Sohail of Swat and Abbas Yousaf of Bajaur took the bronze medals.

In - 55kg weight category Huzaifa of Charsadda won gold medal, Adil of Malakand won Silver medal and Kashif Khan of Mardan and Shakrullah of Khyber won bronze medals. Fawad from Peshawar won gold medal in - 63kg, Kamran of Khyber won silver and Tariq of Malakand and Salman of Charsadda won bronze medal.

Former District sports Tariq Mahmood and Director Operations Syed Saqleen Shah and Assistant Director Zakirullah were the special guests of the occasion. On this occasion Chief guest Tariq Mehmood and Syed Saqlain Shah, and Zakirullah distributed medals among the players.

Karate Event: In the Karate Kata Competitions, Yahya of Peshawar won the gold medal in the individual event of Kata. He defeated Zahid Komat of Karak in the final competition. Yahya is a promising upcoming karate player and hopefully he would soon reach the national team.

Karate competitions have reached their climax in connection with the U21 KP Inter-District Games.

Sports Asfandyar Khattak was the chief guest while Khalid Noor, President of the Provincial Association was also present on the occasion. He also assured to give scholarships to win medals. Other karate competitions continue.

Table Tennis: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games Table Tennis Event started at board of Intermediate and Secondary education Gymnasium 175 players from 35 districts participated. The event was inaugurated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Acting President Ahmad Nawaz Khan. Provincial Vice President of Table Tennis Kifayatullah, President of Abbottabad Table Tennis Association Sajid, Vice President of Peshawar Press Club Nadir Khawaja, Peshawar Table Tennis Coach Absar, Swat Table Tennis Coach Yasir Ali Kohat Coach Sohaib were present on the occasion.

Coaches and managers from other districts attended. After the end of the corona pandemic, the interest of the players in the event was palpable. The players are enjoying the event to the fullest. The second match was played between Upper Chitral and Batgram. The Chitral team kept its grip on the game and could not compete at any stage.

Chitral took 3-0 win to qualify for the second round. The third match was played between Buner and Kohat in which Buner easily defeated Kohat and advanced to the next round. The fourth match was played between South Waziristan and Hangu. The match between the two teams was thrilling. In the last moments of the last match, the South Waziristan player played his best game and defeated Hangu by a score of 3-2.

After a tough contest, Shangla's team won three. Swat Table Tennis Team Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda have qualified for the second round without any competition. Engineer Muhammad Omar, Army player Sharjeel Owais, Shiran performed as judges. On this occasion, banners of other players including emerging Peshawar table tennis player Tauqeer Alam Khawaja were hoisted at the gymnasium.

Hockey:In the hockey event played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, Tank beat Mohmand by 3-0, Charsadda beat Torghar by 9-1.