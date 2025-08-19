Salman Replaces Ahmed In Top End T20 Series
Muhammad Rameez Published August 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Salman has replaced Ahmed Daniyal in Pakistan Shaheens squad for the ongoing Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia.
According to a statement issued here, Ahmed, who has represented Pakistan in two T20Is, sustained a hairline fracture on his right thumb during a fielding session in Darwin. Salman will depart for Australia on Wednesday, August 20.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Sports
-
Salman replaces Ahmed in Top End T20 series5 minutes ago
-
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts2 hours ago
-
Chicago Kingsmen outplay Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs3 hours ago
-
Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-202522 hours ago
-
Pakistani boxers win Int'l titles1 day ago
-
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan bags Johns Creek Open title1 day ago
-
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2025-261 day ago
-
China finish record haul in Chengdu with breaking and skating golds1 day ago
-
PCB announces 17-member squad for Asia Cup2 days ago
-
Rising Stars White wins Independence Day hockey match2 days ago
-
Chengdu: A city where history marries modernity2 days ago
-
PMYP-Lahore Qalandars cricket trials in twin cities a resounding success3 days ago