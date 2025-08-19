Salman replaces Ahmed in Top End T20 series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Salman has replaced Ahmed Daniyal in Pakistan Shaheens squad for the ongoing Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia.

According to a statement issued here, Ahmed, who has represented Pakistan in two T20Is, sustained a hairline fracture on his right thumb during a fielding session in Darwin. Salman will depart for Australia on Wednesday, August 20.