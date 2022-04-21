UrduPoint.com

Salman Steers Afghan Club To 1-0 Win Against Lakki Star In Ramadan Football Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published April 21, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Right winger Salman steers Afghan Club Peshawar to a 1-0 victory against Lakki Stars in the ongoing 2nd Ramadan Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday

Regional sports Officer Dera Ismail Khan Razi Ullah Betani was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match the two teams Afghan Club Peshawar and Lakki Stars of Lakki Marwat were introduced to him.

Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Khan Baloch, Director Operation Saleem Raza and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed match.

Razi Ullah Betani lauded the efforts being put in by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for holding various Games in all districts across the province including merged tribal areas wherein players are taking active participation.

He said "Ramzan Sports Festival is a regular feature wherein thousands of players enthusiastically participate and exhibit their hidden talent." He said"The game of football is very popular and is being played in all districts of the province that is why a team of Lakki Marwat is competing in the Ramadan Club like last year.

" Jamshed Baloch on this occasion said"A total of six Games have been planned at different venues across Peshawar District. The Games of Table Tennis, Badminton, Tennis, Athletic, cricket, and Archery will be organized as part of the Ramzan Sports Festival." The match started at a slow pace and both the teams Afghan Club Peshawar and Lakki Stars Lakki Marwat made some occasional moves as a result none of the team could score any goal in the first session. The Afghan Club had home ground advantage and made some good attacking moves but failed to utilize any one due to poor finishing.

On the other hand, Lakki Stars also made some good rallies of attacks when settling down, specially in the second session but failed to score any goal due to tight marking and excellent goal-keeping by thwarting all attempts.

It was in the 66th minute when Salman Khan of Afghan Club Peshawar slammed in a beautiful goal through field attempt, thus giving a stunning response to Lakki Stars of Lakki Marwat in 1-0 battle. FIFA referees Anwar Khan, Zahid and Ikram Ullah supervised the match while Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah acted as match commissioner.

