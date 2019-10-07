UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salvadoran Ex-FIFA Official Gets Lifetime Ban

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Salvadoran ex-FIFA official gets lifetime ban

The former chief of the El Salvador football federation Reynaldo Vasquez was banned for life from all soccer-related activities after a corruption investigation, FIFA said on Monday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The former chief of the El Salvador football federation Reynaldo Vasquez was banned for life from all soccer-related activities after a corruption investigation, FIFA said on Monday.

Vasquez was sentenced to eight years in jail on charges of embezzlement by a Salvadoran court in March 2017.

On Monday, FIFA banned him for life and gave him a 475,000-euro ($522,000) fine for corrupt activities involving revenues from friendly matches between 2009-2015.

He is the latest South American former FIFA official to be banned for life.

His ban follows those of Uruguayan former football boss Eugenio Figueredo, Juan Angel Napout, former president of the Paraguayan football association, and Colombian Enrique Sanz, the former secretary general of CONCACAF, North American football's governing body.

Former South American football chief Nicolas Leoz, a key suspect in the scandal investigated by the US Justice Department, died aged 90 of heart failure in August.

A former vice-president of FIFA, CONMEBOL president and a close ally of Sepp Blatter, Leoz was also one of a group of leaders suspected of receiving bribes to support Qatar's successful bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

Related Topics

Football Corruption World Scandal Jail Fine Died FIFA Qatar El Salvador March August 2017 All From Court

Recent Stories

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

7 minutes ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister renews pledge for disaster resilien ..

8 minutes ago

Empowering institutions, strengthening economy pri ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected 7 Oct 2019

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Meets With Prime Minister ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.