Sam Bennett Wins Vuelta Stage 4 As Roglic Keeps Overall Lead

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:28 PM

Sam Bennett wins Vuelta stage 4 as Roglic keeps overall lead

Ireland's Sam Bennett edged a dramatic final sprint to win stage four of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday, with Primoz Roglic maintaining the overall lead

Ejea de los Caballeros, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Ireland's Sam Bennett edged a dramatic final sprint to win stage four of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday, with Primoz Roglic maintaining the overall lead.

Bennett of Deceuninck, who won the green points jersey at the Tour de France last month, pipped Belgian Jasper Philipsen of UAE on the line by three quarters of a bike length with Italian Jakub Mareczko of CCC third.

A stage well-suited to the sprinters left the overall classification unchanged and Slovenian Roglic of Jumbo-Visma remained five seconds ahead of another Irishman, Dan Martin, who had won the third stage on Thursday.

More Stories From Sports

