Samad, Karima qualify for Level-2 Netball Coaching Course

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Samad Masood and Karima Bano have qualified for Level-2 Netball Coaching Course held in Singapore this month.

According to details, both Pakistani Coaches who participated in the two-day Asian Netball Coaching Course have qualified for the Level-2 Netball Coaching Course.

The Course was held in Singapore from July 8 to 9 in which coaches from Asian countries participated. Both coaches would return to Pakistan on Tuesday.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassir Arain congratulated Samad and Karima for qualifying for level-2 netball course.