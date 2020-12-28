UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samar Khan Becomes First Woman Cyclist In The World To Ride On 4500m High Biafo Glacier

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:39 PM

Samar Khan becomes first woman cyclist in the world to ride on 4500m high Biafo glacier

The 30-year old cyclist who belongs to Khas Dir has earlier cycled on Kilimanjaro—which is known as Roof of Africa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-28th, 2020) From the ordinary jobs to extraordinary adventures, Pakistani women have led in different fields.

They equally work with the men in all major areas from agriculture, sports to politics.

After Pakistan’s cricket team, the women are making their Names in other games.

Samar Khan is one of them as she has appeared as the first woman cyclist in Pakistan.

Recently, she made her name by riding cycle on 4500 m high Biafo glacier in Karakoram Moutains. By this adventure, she emerged as the first woman in the world.

Earlier, she had cycled on Kilimanjaro—which is known as Roof of Africa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Cricket World Sports Agriculture Women All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Football is beacon of hope and peace, says FIFA ch ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan is very safe place for foreign tourists, ..

4 minutes ago

PCB Awards 2020 details announced

8 minutes ago

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on track f ..

11 minutes ago

ADX lists &#039;EasyLease&#039; on its Second Mark ..

11 minutes ago

USFK to begin COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.