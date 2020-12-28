Samar Khan becomes first woman cyclist in the world to ride on 4500m high Biafo glacier

(@fidahassanain)

The 30-year old cyclist who belongs to Khas Dir has earlier cycled on Kilimanjaro—which is known as Roof of Africa.

Pakistani women have led in different fields.

They equally work with the men in all major areas from agriculture, sports to politics.

They equally work with the men in all major areas from agriculture, sports to politics.

After Pakistan’s cricket team, the women are making their Names in other games.

Samar Khan is one of them as she has appeared as the first woman cyclist in Pakistan.

Recently, she made her name by riding cycle on 4500 m high Biafo glacier in Karakoram Moutains. By this adventure, she emerged as the first woman in the world.

