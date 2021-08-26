UrduPoint.com

Samba Rhythm To Sound Of Silence: The Dark Art Of Goalball

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:53 PM

Samba rhythm to sound of silence: The dark art of goalball

Brazil emerge from their team bus singing, clapping and cheering

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Brazil emerge from their team bus singing, clapping and cheering.

The bronze medallists from the Rio Paralympics in 2016 are keyed up and in the mood to make some noise ahead of meeting silver medallists USA in Thursday's big clash.

Banging their kit bags like drums they march to the dressing room in a cacophony of chanting.

But that all changes on the field of play -- the sound of silence dominates.

Welcome to the unique world of goalball.

"One, two, three, let's go USA!" scream their opponents as dance music booms around the Makuhari Messe Arena.

But once the referee announces: "Quiet please, play," you can hear a pin, or a ball, drop.

Most sports in the Paralympics have an Olympic equivalent.

Not this one, where visually-impaired players try to score goals with a hard-rubber ball containing bells, while defenders rely solely on sound and instinct to make diving blocks and saves.

"Brazilians are widely known for their happiness," said star player Leomon Moreno about his teammates' Samba antics which saw them dance into the arena.

"Every moment, on the bus, in the village, and at the venue we are like this.

"But once we get on the field of play we focus, concentrate -- in Portuguese we say 'you turn the key'."With the US holding a slim 3-2 half-time lead, the intensity grew to a crescendo in the second half of this pulsating battle of the goalball giants, with the lead changing hands several times.

Finally, it was the US team who fought back from 5-4 down to inflict a first defeat in five years, 8-6, on pre-tournament favourites Brazil.

Related Topics

USA World Sports Music Lead Brazil Turkish Lira March 2016 Samba Bank Limited Silver Olympics Bronze All From Slim

Recent Stories

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: ..

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: Usman Dar

4 minutes ago
 South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushi ..

South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushima Water Release Plan - Report ..

4 minutes ago
 Haleem appeals SCP, NAB to take notice of mega cor ..

Haleem appeals SCP, NAB to take notice of mega corruption in Tharparkar RO Plant ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia to supply weapons to Afghanistan's neighbou ..

Russia to supply weapons to Afghanistan's neighbours

6 minutes ago
 Shanghai gold futures close lower

Shanghai gold futures close lower

6 minutes ago
 Russia reports record daily virus deaths

Russia reports record daily virus deaths

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.