Sami (149no) and Umar (130) send Balochistan on a leather hunt

A 283-run opening wicket stand between Sami Aslam and Umar Siddique made Balochistan pay the price for electing to bowl first as Southern Punjab reached 296 for one on the opening day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which was live-streamed on the PCB YouTube Channel

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) A 283-run opening wicket stand between Sami Aslam and Umar Siddique made Balochistan pay the price for electing to bowl first as Southern Punjab reached 296 for one on the opening day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which was live-streamed on the PCB YouTube Channel.

Left-handed Sami was at the crease on 149, his 13th first-class century, while Umar was dismissed after scoring 130, his 11th first-class century.

When play ended early due to fading light, Sohaib Maqsood was the other not out batsman on seven.

Sami has so far hit 14 fours and two sixes in a 255-ball innings, while Umar’s 255-ball stay was studded with 14 fours and a six.

The only wicket to fall in a day that saw 86.3 overs being bowled was grabbed by left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar.

When play resumes on Tuesday, Sami will not only aim to collect his second double-century of the season but will also try to help Southern Punjab to reach 400 runs in 110 overs so that his side can collect the five maximum points.

In contrast, Balochistan will target to pick up at least two more wickets that will give them one bowling point.

They can pocket another point if they can grab a total of six wickets at the 110-over mark.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab 296-1, 86.3 overs (Sami Aslam 149 not out, Umar Siddique 130) v Balochistan