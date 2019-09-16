UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sami Aslam Becomes 12th Batsman To Carry Bat In A First-class Match At GSL

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:47 PM

Sami Aslam becomes 12th batsman to carry bat in a first-class match at GSL

Southern Punjab bags bonus points after scoring 467 against Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) Southern Punjab’s Sami Aslam scored an eye-catching double-century to help his team to 467 all-out in their first innings on the second day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The left-handed opener added 92 runs to his overnight score and remained not out on 243, thus, becoming only the 12th batsman to carry bat in the first-class cricket at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Sami struck 30 exquisite fours and a six in his epic 601-minute innings during which he received 401 balls.

Although Adnan Akmal, who had started the day with Sami in their team’s overnight score of 291 for four, became Waqas Maqsood’s fourth victim very early on the second day, this had no bearing on Southern Punjab’s innings, thanks to a blistering 64 by Aamer Yamin.

The all-rounder struck 11 fours in his 67-ball knock, which upped Southern Punjab’s run-rate and got them five bonus points for crossing the 400-run mark inside 110 overs – as per the new playing conditions for the 2019-20 season.

Aamer and Sami put a 100-run stand, which came in as many balls, for the sixth-wicket, before Bilal Asif accounted for the former’s wicket. The last four batsmen scored five runs – all of them coming off Zahid Mahmood’s bat.

Waqas, who had taken three wickets in the first session of the match yesterday, remained the pick of the bowlers from his side, finishing with four for 83.

Hasan Ali, who picked up Southern Punjab’s last two wickets, finished with three wickets and gave away 100 runs.

Only 18 overs were sent down in Central Punjab’s innings as bad-light put an 85-minute interruption in their innings. Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad added 30 runs after the play resumed to take their side to 47 with no loss at stumps.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab 467 all-out, 134 overs (Sami Aslam 243, Adnan Akmal 113, Aamer Yamin 64; Waqas Maqsood 4-83, Hasan Ali 3-100, Bilal Asif 2-116)

Central Punjab 47-0, 18 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 22 not out, Azhar Ali 20)

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Punjab Ahmed Shehzad Azhar Ali Adnan Akmal Sami Aslam Bilal Asif Aamer Yamin Hasan Ali All From

Recent Stories

Northern make spirited reply against Khyber Pakhtu ..

47 minutes ago

Career-best unbeaten 249 by Abid Ali

53 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 8 Big 6.6”HD+ display brings an exce ..

60 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to open Kartarpur corridor in N ..

55 minutes ago

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

55 minutes ago

Russian Court Rules Participant in Moscow Unauthor ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.