Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Centuries by Sami Aslam and Sohaib Maqsood helped Southern Punjab make a comeback against Northern on day-three of the four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round five, first-class match at the Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot on Wednesday.

Southern Punjab ended the day at 403 for eight in their first innings, 147 runs short of Northern’s first innings total of 550 for six declared, tomorrow (Thursday) is the last day of the match.

On Wednesday, resuming their first innings from the overnight score of 102 for one, Southern Punjab batsmen batted with authority in the first session of play to take the score to 208 for two. Umer Siddique (22) was the lone wicket to fall in the session, he added 45 runs for the second wicket with Sami Aslam who took lunch at 82 not out.

The left-handed opener completed his 12th first-class century shortly after lunch (second of the ongoing season) however, he was dismissed soon after by left-arm-spinner Noman Ali.

The right-handed Sohaib Maqsood posted the 10th century of his first-class career in the post-lunch session.

Sohaib took the attack to the Northern bowlers and reached his 100 off only 96 balls with the help of 14 fours and two sixes. Sohaib like Sami went soon after reaching the three-figure mark. He was dismissed for 111 runs as Southern Punjab took tea at 330 for five.

Southern Punjab stayed in the hunt in the post-tea session too as the lower-order batsmen led by left-arm-spinner Mohammad Irfan’s 38 and Adnan Akmal’s 26 not out took the score past the 400-run mark when stumps were drawn for the day.

Noman was the pick of the Northern bowlers with figures of five for 138 in 31 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi who is part of the Australia bound Pakistan Test squad took two wickets for 107 runs in 22 overs.

Scores in brief:

Northern 550 for 6 decl, 124.2 overs (Zeeshan Malik 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83; Rahat Ali 3-97, Muhammad Abbas 2-86)

Southern Punjab 403 for 8, 99.1 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 111, Sami Aslam 100, Shan Masood 58; Noman Ali 5-138, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-107)