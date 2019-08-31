UrduPoint.com
Sami Ullah Of Peshawar Claims Gold Medal In 50m Standing Disability Race In Special Games

Sat 31st August 2019

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :National athlete Sami Ullah of Peshawar claimed a very deserving gold medal after crossing a 50m Standing Disability part of the ongoing 27th International Special Games being played at historical Kunj Football Stadium here on Saturday.

There were tough contests between the top eight players competing in the 50m sprint race and Sami Ullah of Peshawar, training under his coach Syed Jaffar Shah in Qayyum sports Complex, recorded first position by winning gold medal, followed by Imran of Gujrat and Musa of Quetta. There were hundreds of spectators present on this occasion.

In the other 50m race of the lower disability Owais of Multan won gold medal, Mudasir of Lahore took second position and Yasir of Peshawar claimed bronze medal. In the Female 50m standing disabilities Maryuim of Peshawar claimed gold medal, Umbareen of Lahore and Aysha of Abbottabad took silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the 100m sprint race, Rizwan of Faisalabad claimed gold medal, followed by Ahmad Yar of Lahore and Ali Khan of Peshawar with silver and bronze medals respectively. In the 100m race Niaz Khan of Peshawar claimed gold medal in lower disability, followed by Danial of Lahore and Azaan of Abbottabad.

In the Standing Disability Table Tennis international Table Tennis player Abdullah of Peshawar faced tough resistance against Ibrahim Khan, a other international table tennis player, in the marathon 3-2 battle. The final match provided great thrill for the sitting spectators as Abbdullah, who represented Pakistan in Malaysia in International event, recorded a thumping victory against Ibrahim Khan with Upper disability. The score was 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 13-11 and 17-15. Abdullah and Ibrahim, hailing from Peshawar, exhibited excellent display of smashes and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators in the grand final.

In the Wheel Chair Table Tennis final international Iltaf of Peshawar defeated Zabi Ullah, also from Peshawar also played well and at the end Iltaf, an international player, represented Pakistan in Korea, defeated Zabi Ullah by 3-1, the score was 13-11, 11-9, 8-11 and 11-9.

In the Weightlifting Standing Disability 100kg weight Iltaf Hussain claimed gold medal, followed by Zulfiqar with silver medal. In the 70kg weight category Muhammad Mustafa of Lahore claimed gold medal, followed by Bilal Khan of Peshawar.

In the Bocce Games for Sever Disability players Muhammad Wisal and Sharafat of Red team of Azad Jammu and Kashmir defeated Waheed Ullah Jan and Asif of Team Greens by 3-1. Muhammad Wisal and Sharafat recorded the most nearest to pin in the three strikes against Waheed Ullah Jan and Asif.

In the Team event of the Bocce Games of Sever Disability SIM Special Abbottabad won gold medal after defeating Rise House Abbottabad team by 3-2.

In the Wheel Chair Badminton Double Ihsan Danish and Sana Ullah of PPC defeated Khalid and Javed of PPC by 3-1, the score was 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 and 21-17. In the Wheel Chair cricket Bajaur, Kujrat, Upper Dir, Gujranwala advanced to next round after defeating their respective rivals in the Cricket Wheel Chair event. In the first match Bajaur defeated DG Khan by 10 wickets. Bajaur skipper won the toss and invited DG Khan to bat first. DG while batting first scored 72 runs and Bajaur chased the target without any loss, thus winning the match by 10 wickets.

Gujranwala upset Peshawar by 10 wickets. Peshawar won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 102 runs in 10 overs and Gujranwala chased the target without loss. Upper Dir recorded victory against Bannu by 4 wickets and Gujrat beat Abbottabad by seven wickets.

