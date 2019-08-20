Samir Iftikhar wins USTA El Paso Tennis Tournament-2019

UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that Pakistan’s former Davis Cup player Samir Iftikhar bagged the Men's Singles title of USTA $20,000 El Paso Tennis Tournament which was held at Elpaso Tennis Club, Texas from 13th to 18th August, 2019

In the final, Samir who was the top seed for the tournament beat second seed Theodore McDonald of USA 6-3, 4-1 (Retd.). McDonald got hurt during the second set and had to retire, while Samir was already 4-1 up.

Earlier in the semifinal, Samir outclassed fourth seed Alejandro Hayen of USA 6-0, 6-1.

Samir was in fine touch during the tournament dropping only 11 games in total, throughout the event. Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF & the PTF Management congratulated Samir on his victory and good performance during the tournament.

The President also wished Samir good luck for future events and hoped that Samir would continue to win laurels for Pakistan. Samir has also requested the Prime Minister/Govt. of Pakistan for financial support to enable him to participate in ATP Circuit events in order to further improve his tennis abilities and ATP ranking.

