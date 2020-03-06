UrduPoint.com
Sammy Is An Enthusiastic Coach: Wahab Riaz

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Sammy is an enthusiastic coach: Wahab Riaz

Peshawar Zalmi Skipper Wahab Riaz believes Darren Sammy was an enthusiastic and passionate head coach, saying the way he was involved in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match against Quetta Gladiators, shows his commitment towards the franchise

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):

"Credit goes to Sammy for the way he led Zalmi for three years. He is the one who will still be leading the team. He has proved to be a very enthusiastic coach as he was repeatedly conveying messages to players in the match against Quetta," he said at the post-match conference.

Shoaib Malik's half-century and Wahab's three-fer handed Zalmi to a 30-run win over Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The match was reduced to 15 overs per innings because of a delayed start due to rain.

To a question, Wahab praised Haider Ali saying he was a good and aggressive player and the team and management has given him a full go.

"If he comes and scores quick 30 to 40 runs then it is good for the team," he said and also lauded Imam ul Haq saying he was the second highest scorer in the last edition.

Haider made 39 runs from 24 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Wahab also credited the ground staff for making the match happen as after rain it was very difficult for the game to take place.

Quetta Gladiators coach Abdul Razzaq said Ahmed Shahzad had performed well in the last PSL edition. "He should have played according to the situation in the match against Zalmi as he is a senior player and we expect him to perform. The performance we are expecting has not been coming from the players," he said.

He said Twenty20 was a batsman's game. "The momentum we want is not there but we just need one good match," he said. Razzaq also regretted for Naseem Shah who suffered an injury during the match.

