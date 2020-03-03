UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sammy's Form To Be Observed For Thursday's Match: Akram

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:16 PM

Sammy's form to be observed for Thursday's match: Akram

Peshawar Zalmi coach Mohammad Akram on Tuesday said whether to play skipper Darren Sammy in Thursday's match against Quetta Gladiator's or not would be decided after observing his form during the two-day practice sessions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Zalmi coach Mohammad Akram on Tuesday said whether to play skipper Darren Sammy in Thursday's match against Quetta Gladiator's or not would be decided after observing his form during the two-day practice sessions.

Talking to media at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, he discarded all reports regarding Sammy not getting along with Zalmi management saying he was an integral part of the Zalmi family and was like a brother.

"Resting Sammy in the match against Karachi Kings was a totally professional decision as he is out of form. We have 18 players who all are professional and get money for playing. It is a part of cricket that whenever a player is out of form he's rested and the in-form player is given a chance," he said and added that Sammy himself asked to give the other player a chance.

"Sammy will be practicing in the sessions and will work on his batting.

We will observe him and if he regains his form he will play," he said.

Speaking about the loss to Karachi, he said Kings played very well and credit goes to them. "It was not Zalmi's day," he said.

He said winning and losing was part of the game and we would try to bounce back in the game as all it needs was just one click. "We have all the ingredients in the team and whoever will play better on the day will win," he said.

To a question, he said the environment of the dressing room was very good.

He said youngsters like Haider Ali, Amir Ali and others must be identified and groomed as Pakistan Super League was the best platform for budding players.

Akram said Kamran Akmal was the highest runs scorer of the past PSL editions and was performing good. Peshawar Zalmi Team practiced at the Pindi Stadium on Monday from 6pm to 9pm.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Quetta Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Kamran Akmal Amir Ali Turkish Lira Money Karachi Kings Family Media All From Best Coach Click Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to open 9th International Government ..

36 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress o ..

51 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost local tourism, econo ..

51 minutes ago

DHA medical labs receive accreditation from the Co ..

51 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence key global tool for contai ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Rulers att ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.