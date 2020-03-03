Peshawar Zalmi coach Mohammad Akram on Tuesday said whether to play skipper Darren Sammy in Thursday's match against Quetta Gladiator's or not would be decided after observing his form during the two-day practice sessions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Zalmi coach Mohammad Akram on Tuesday said whether to play skipper Darren Sammy in Thursday's match against Quetta Gladiator's or not would be decided after observing his form during the two-day practice sessions.

Talking to media at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, he discarded all reports regarding Sammy not getting along with Zalmi management saying he was an integral part of the Zalmi family and was like a brother.

"Resting Sammy in the match against Karachi Kings was a totally professional decision as he is out of form. We have 18 players who all are professional and get money for playing. It is a part of cricket that whenever a player is out of form he's rested and the in-form player is given a chance," he said and added that Sammy himself asked to give the other player a chance.

"Sammy will be practicing in the sessions and will work on his batting.

We will observe him and if he regains his form he will play," he said.

Speaking about the loss to Karachi, he said Kings played very well and credit goes to them. "It was not Zalmi's day," he said.

He said winning and losing was part of the game and we would try to bounce back in the game as all it needs was just one click. "We have all the ingredients in the team and whoever will play better on the day will win," he said.

To a question, he said the environment of the dressing room was very good.

He said youngsters like Haider Ali, Amir Ali and others must be identified and groomed as Pakistan Super League was the best platform for budding players.

Akram said Kamran Akmal was the highest runs scorer of the past PSL editions and was performing good. Peshawar Zalmi Team practiced at the Pindi Stadium on Monday from 6pm to 9pm.