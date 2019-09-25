UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samoa's Lee-Lo, Matu'u Cited Over Foul Play At Rugby World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:14 PM

Samoa's Lee-Lo, Matu'u cited over foul play at Rugby World Cup

Cardiff Blues centre Rey Lee-Lo and London Irish hooker Motu Matu'u were cited on Wednesday for acts of foul play in Samoa's bruising 34-9 World Cup opening win over Russia

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Cardiff Blues centre Rey Lee-Lo and London Irish hooker Motu Matu'u were cited on Wednesday for acts of foul play in Samoa's bruising 34-9 World Cup opening win over Russia.

The pair will attend hearings before an independent judicial committee at a date to be agreed with the players and their representatives.

Samoa winger Ed Fidow also received a citing commissioner warning for an act of foul play in the same match.

"This remains on his disciplinary record in the event that he accumulates any combination of three warnings or yellow cards during the tournament," World Rugby said in a statement.

Samoa, World Cup quarter-finalists in 1991 and 1995, were reduced to 13 men in the first half after Lee-Lo and Matu'u were both yellow-carded by French referee Romain Poite for separate high tackles on Russia captain Vasily Artemyev.

In both cases, Poite decided against giving a red card, saying there were mitigating circumstances for the high shots as Artemyev stooped as he was tackled.

Refereeing has been in the spotlight after World Rugby took the unusual step of criticising standards at the World Cup, following a number of controversies.

Samoa play Scotland in Kobe on Monday before taking on Japan on October 5 in Toyota City and round off their Pool A games against Ireland a week later in Fukuoka.

Related Topics

World Russia London Kobe Fukuoka Same Cardiff Ireland Japan Samoa October Event Toyota

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Inve ..

3 minutes ago

Around a million people die from malaria every yea ..

17 minutes ago

MoF organises workshop to introduce its smart scre ..

33 minutes ago

NATO Says Russian Proposal on Intermediate-Range M ..

10 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather to prevail in Multan

10 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Will Meet With Lavrov on W ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.