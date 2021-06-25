Sana Bahadur upset National Champion Komal in DC Peshawar Girls Squash

Sana Bahadur of Pakistan upset national U-19 Champion Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda in a thrilling five sets battle and won the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Girls Squash Open title here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Sana Bahadur of Pakistan upset national U-19 Champion Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda in a thrilling five sets battle and won the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Girls Squash Open title here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Miss Naima was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the thrilling final match that lasted for 49 minutes.

District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, former World Champion Mohibullah Khan, coaches Tahir Iqbal, Alam Zeb, Nimat Ullah, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Referee Adil Faqeer were present.

Both Sana Bahadur, the current National U15 Champion from Pakistan Army and Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda played well and gave each other a tough fight.

Sana won the first set by 12-10 but failed to click in the second won by Komal at 9-11. Sana did some resistance in the set but Komal played well and marched into victory. It was the third set in which both Sana and Komal went to full length and the set was tied on a couple of occasions. Sana won the set by 13-11 but again she failed to click in the fourth set won by Komal at 10-12 and it was the last and decisive fifth set in which Sana succeeded in controlling the whole trend and marched into victory at 12-10.

In the other category of the Girls Squash, Nimra Aqeel defeated her young sister Hira Aqeel by 3-1, the score was 9-11, 12-10, 11-9 and 11-8. Top seeded Nimra played well and after losing the first set, she did not give much time to Hira to strike back.

At the end, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Miss Niama gave away trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the position holders of the two girls categories � departmental and open organized by District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Miss Naeema appreciated the organizing committee and said that she was happy to know that KP women have good squash game talent and women of the province are participating in squash at national and international levels. She said that the district government would provide all kinds of facilities to the players, adding that the present government was paying full attention to sports and district squash.

The administration will organize events not only for women squash players but also for other sports so that the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other players could also come forward and should shine the name of the country at the national and international levels.