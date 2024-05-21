Sana Bahadur Wins Al Baraka Bank All Pakistan National Junior Title
Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Sana Bahadur clinched the All Pakistan Al Baraka Bank National Junior Girls U15 title after handing an upsetting defeat to Mahnoor Ali here at final played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Sana Bahadur clinched the All Pakistan Al Baraka Bank National Junior Girls U15 title after handing an upsetting defeat to Mahnoor Ali here at final played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.
Regional Chief Al Baraka Bank Aftab Haider was the chief guest along with former World Squash Champion Legend Qamar Zaman, Senior Vice President Ehsanullah Khan, General Secretary Mansoor Zaman, Director PSF Academy Group Capt Irfan Asghar, Assistant Director PAF Yasir, Finance Secretary and Director Blue Tone Academy Wazir Mohammad, Executive Members Fazal Khalil, Sher Bahadur Chief Organizer and Senior Directorate coach Munawar Zaman, chief Referee Adil Faqit, Muhammad Waseem were also present.
The Al Baraka Bank All Pakistan National Junior Boys U13 and U15, and KP Women Squash Championship 2024 at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Qayyum Stadium Peshawar played.
In the U13 final Sohail Adnan (Punjab) beat Muhammad Faizan of Pakistan Army by 3-0, 11-6, 11-8 and 11-3. Sohail Adnan fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow Muhammad Faizan of the Pakistan Army to strike back.
In the U15 final, Ahmed Rayyan of Pakistan Army Force defeated Rayyan Bahadur of PAF in a thrilling three sets battle, the match lasted 39 minute. The score was 12-10, 11-7 and 11-3. Bogth Ahmad Rayyan and Rayyan Bahadur played well and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators.
In the most thrilling final Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army recorded a straight sets victory against her tough rival Mahnoor Ali by 3-0. Both Sana Bahadur and Mahnoor Ali played well and gave each other a tough fight, both in the first set and third set which stretched to 12-10 and 12-10. The sets won by Sana Bahadur.
In the first set Sana Bahadur marched into victory at 12-10. She has good control over her shorts and did not give much time to Mahnoor Ali, a player who recently won a medal in the Australia Junior. Sana played well and won the second set by 11-7 and did the same in the third set by 12-10. At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to all the three categories.
