Sana Bahadur wins U15 Junior Girls Squash title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Promising Sana Bahadur clinched the trophy after defeating her strong rival Maira Hussain in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Girls and Boys Squash Championship played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here.

Col. Obaid Bahadur was the chief guest on this occasion. KP Squash Association President Qamar Zaman, Secretary Munawar Zaman, Member Executive Committee Sher Bahadur, Sajjad Khan, Wazir Gul, coaches Tahir Iqbal, Alamzeb, Niamat Ullah, officials and players were also present.

The championship which carried Girls U15, Boys U11 and U13 categories organized jointly by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and Pakistan Squash Federation.

In the final of the Girls U15 Sana Bahadur defeated her strong rival Maira Hussain by 3-2 in a thrilling encounter, the score was 12-10, 9-11, 12-10, 8-11, and 11-9. The final lasted for 49 minute with both Sana Bahadur, a player with different abilities, and Maira Hussain played excellently by giving each other a tough fight.

KP Junior Boy's and Girl's Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

In the U11 final, Haris Zahid recorded victory against Ahmed Khalil in another thrilling final by 3-1, the score was 6-11, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-7. The final lasted for 22 minutes. Both Haris Zahid and Ahmad Khalild played well against each other.

In the U13 category final, Umair Arif defeated Ubaid Ullah by 3-2 in a hotly contested encounter witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion. Uamri Arif and Ubaid Ullah exhibited some good forehand and backhand shorts with some fine nick and drops were also witnessed.

Qamar Zaman, a former world champion, also lauded both Umair Arif and Ubaid Ullah for their excellent show and attacking display. The score was 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 10-12 and 11-9.

Earlier, in the semi-finals Haris Zahid beat Nouman by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 and 11-8, against Ahmed Khalil beat Shahzeb Zaman in the second semi-finals. The score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-7. In the quarter finals of U-13, Umair Arif defeated Amir Hamza by 11-6, 12-11 and Ibrahim Zeb, Obaidullah defeated Ryan Mohib Khan by 11-16, 11-11 and 11-5 while Ali Raza defeated Mohammad Raza by 11-8, 11-6 and 12-10.

Qualified for the semi-finals in the girls' U15 semi-finals Maira Hussain defeated Manahel Aqeel 11-5, 11-2 and 11-3 while in the second semi-final, Sana Bahadur defeated Ronak Saleem by 11-3, 11-2 and 11-3 to qualify for the final. In the final, Haris Zahid defeated M Fawad by 11-0, 11-4 and 11-4.

At the end, Col. Obaid Bahadur gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders players in Girls U15, Boys U11 and Boys U13 categories.