Sana Decides To Rest From Int'l Cricket, Sends Best Wishes To The Team

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:48 PM

Former National Women's Team Skipper Sana Mir would miss the next month's ICC Women's Championship ODIs and Twenty20s against England, as the recipient of 2019 Asia Society Game Changers award, has decided to take a break from international cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Former National Women's Team Skipper Sana Mir would miss the next month's ICC Women's Championship ODIs and Twenty20s against England, as the recipient of 2019 Asia Society Game Changers award, has decided to take a break from international cricket.

"I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month's series against England. I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets," Sana said in a statement issued here.

"My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women's team in the series against England and I am sure they'll produce their best cricket," she said.

The 20-probable training camp for the ODI and T20 series would commence at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from November 21, while the squads would be announced on November 27.

The team would depart for Kuala Lumpur on November 30 for the series comprising three ODIs and as many T20s.

The three ODIs would be played at Kinrara Oval on December 9, 12 and 14 while the T20s will be played from December 17, 19 and 20 at the same venue.

Sana became the first Pakistani women cricketer to rank number 1 in ICC ODI bowler ranking and has led Pakistan to two gold medals in Asian Games 2010 and 2014, respectively. She was announced Player of the Tournament at the 2008 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, and currently ranks 1st in the Women's ODI Bowlers in the ICC Player Rankings.

In February 2017, during the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, she became the first Pakistan woman to take 100 wickets in ODIs.

