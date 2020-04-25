Sana Mir announces retirement

Sana Mir today called it a day on her glittering 15-year cricketing career during which she played 226 internationals, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020) Sana Mir today called it a day on her glittering 15-year cricketing career during which she played 226 internationals, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017.

In a statement, Sana Mir said: “I want to extend my gratitude to the PCB for giving me an opportunity to serve my country for 15 years. It has been an absolute honour and privilege. I extend my gratitude to all the support staff, players, ground staff and everyone behind the scenes for their contribution in my career and development of women's cricket.

“I also want to thank my family and mentors who provided unconditional support that allowed me to fulfil my dreams of representing Pakistan at a global stage and would also like to thank my departmental team ZTBL for their support throughout my career. I look forward to continue serving them if department cricket continues.

“Last few months have provided me with an opportunity to contemplate. I feel it is the right time for me to move on. I believe I have contributed to the best of my ability for my country and the sport.

“During my cricket journey, I have met and built strong friendships and bonding with some amazing cricketers in women’s cricket. Listening about their stories and philosophies have not only made me a tougher and stronger athlete but have also taught me great things about life, which are beyond yourself or the sport or winning and losing.

“When I reflect on my debut, it gives me great satisfaction that I have been part of the process that has eventually resulted in a packed-to-capacity Lord’s for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final, something that was further boosted by a record 87,000 spectators for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. These are great success stories for women’s cricket.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to ICC for its continuous support to women’s cricket. Tournaments like ICC Women’s Championship have been a real game changer, especially for teams like Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka as they proved vital in helping us express our talent at the international level.

“Last but not the least, all the cricket fans and supporters around the world. Words fall short when I want to thank all of you for your love, support and encouragement you extended in the past 15 years. It has been an honour to serve Pakistan in cricket and to wear the green jersey with absolute pride. It is time for me to move on.

InshaAllah the service will continue in essence and in a different form. Pakistan Zindabad.”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan paid tribute to Sana Mir: “On behalf of Pakistan cricket, I congratulate Sana Mir on a highly successful career. She has been the face of Pakistan women’s cricket for many years and the real source of inspiration for the young generation of women cricketers.

“Through her determination and passion, Sana broke the glass ceiling for women cricketers in the country. Through her performances, she not only improved the profile of women’s cricket in Pakistan, but also enhanced the image of Pakistan globally.

“Sana is a true legend of women’s cricket who attracted, inspired and motivated young women athletes. Moving forward, I am sure she will continue to contribute positively to women’s cricket.”

Sana Mir’s career at a glance:

· Made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December 2005, while her last ODI was against Bangladesh in Lahore in November 2019.

· In 120 ODIs, she took 151 wickets and scored 1,630 runs

· With 151 ODI wickets, she shares fourth position on the all-time list with Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies. The list is headed by India’s Jhulan Goswami

· In October 2018, she peaked to number-one on ICC Women’s Rankings for ODI Bowlers

· She is one of the nine women cricketers to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODIs. The list is headed by Lisa Sthalekar of Australia

· Made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in May 2009, while her last T20I was against Bangladesh in Lahore in October 2019

· In 106 T20Is, she took 89 wickets and scored 802 runs

· Captained Pakistan in 72 ODIs, winning 26 and losing 45, and 65 T20Is, winning 26 and losing 36

· Captained Pakistan at two World Cups (2013 and 2017) and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016)

· Named captain of Wisden’s women’s team of the decade

· Along with Mithali Raj, included in ICC Women’s Committee as players’ representative

· She is currently ranked 9th and 41st in the ICC’s ODI and T20I bowlers’ lists, respectively. She is 10th and 23rd ranked all-rounder in ODIs and T20Is, respectively

· Won 2010 and 2014 Asian Games gold with the Pakistan national women’s cricket team