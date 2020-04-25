Sana Mir announces retirement from International Cricket

(@fidahassanain)

The former Captain says her service for the country will continue in a different form.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Former Pakistan Women Cricket Team Captain Sana Mir announced her retirement from International Cricket here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, International Cricket Council (ICC) also confirmed her decision regarding her retirement. ICC wrote: “Former Flag of Pakistan captain Sana Mir has announced her retirement from international cricket. From 2005 to 2019, she featured in 226 internationals for Pakistan, including 137 as captain.

Sana Mir also thanked her fans for support and love during his 15 years long career as a national cricketer. She wrote: “Words fall short when I want to thank you all for the love,support & encouragement in the past 15 yrs. It has been an honor to serve Pak & don the green Jersey with absolute pride. It is time for me to move on. IA the service will continue in a different form. PakistanZindabad,”.