Sana Mir Condemns Attack On Religious Seminary In Peshawar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:53 PM

Sana Mir condemns attack on religious seminary in Peshawar

The former Women team captain has expressed condolences with all the injured and families who lost their loved ones in the blast inside the seminary in Dir Colony, a suburban area of Peshawar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Former Women cricket Team Captain Sana Mir has strongly condemned blast in religious seminary in Peshawar.

The cricketer has expressed condolences for the victim families, prayed for departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

Taking to Twitter, Sana Mir said: “Thoughts and prayers are with all the injured and the families who have lost their loved ones in the cowardly blast in Peshawar. #PeshawarAttack,”.

At least seven children were killed and 70 others, majority of whom children, were injured after a blast hit the religious school in Dir Colony, a suburban area of Peshawar.

The blast took place when the students were studying in classes. According to police an improvised devise was used in the blast but still no one claimed responsibility of the bomb blast.

The sources said many injured children were said to be in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast. According to SSP Operations, an unknown man placed a red colored bag inside the seminary which caused explosion. He stated that 5-6 kg explosive material was used in the blast.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan and others expressed serious concerns over the sad incident. This is first of its kind explosion that took place in a religious seminary.

“This is highly condemnable act,” said KP CM Mahmood Khan who summoned a meeting to discuss the security situation in province.

