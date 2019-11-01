Sana Mir dedicates Game Changer Award to players, PCB and ground staff

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) Former Pakistan Women's cricket captain Sana Mir dedicated her award she recieved for her best performance, to the women's cricket fraternity, coaches, ground staff as well as Pakistan Cricket board.

Sana Mir said the Asia Game Changers Award was the result of all her supporters and that the title belongs to them more than her.

In October, Sana Mir was given award in a ceremony held in New York in October. The Award was given on the basis of Individuals's work in Asia and beyond and impact of thier work in the region.

"It is a big award for me, because it goes beyond Pakistan. My journey has been very long but it is not my own," Sana Mir said, adding that " I have been accompanied by PCB, team players, coaches and ground staff in this journey. That's why I think it's not my only award — it's everyone's award,".

She also talked about her activism about climate change, women and children of war-stricken countries in panel discussion.

"Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Javeria Khan are also notable women in my team," said Sana adding that "but I think it was because of my role in activism that I was given the award,".

Sana said that she was working with the PCB to overcome the hurdles and constrains in the way of women's cricket.

"I will try to make the path easier for the newcomers, so that they can avoid the difficulties that we had encountered. We are in always pitching in ideas to the PCB and make suggests as to how they can improve," she said. She also pointed out that

Reffering to the England and Australian cricket teams, Sana said that their teams are now strong because their seniors worked hard for their development and this what was needed for us to do for development of our women's team.