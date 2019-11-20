Sana Mir takes indefinite break from Intl' Cricket

(@fidahassanain)

The player, according to PCB, will not be part of T20/ODI series to be played in Malaysia next month.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2019) Right-arm bowler Sana Mir on Wednesday decided to take break from Interantional Cricket to plan and reset her future objectives and targets, Pakistan's Women Cricket Team said.

Through its twitter account, National Women Cricket Team said Sana Mir would not be part of T20/ODI series in Malaysia against England in December.

"Sana Mir takes break from international cricket and won't be part of T20I/ODI series in Malaysia against England in Dec," said the team on its twitter account. It also quoted the player saying as: "I've decided to take a break and won't be available for selection. I'll utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets,".

PCB also quoted her saying that she had decided to go on break and would not be available for selection.

"I'll utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targetsmonth’s series against England," the player was quoted as saying by the PCB.

Sana Mir made her ODI debut in 2005 and played her first T20 match in 2009.

She became the first Pakistani female bowler to top ICC's ODI Bowling Rankings last year. Just a month ago, she was honoured with the 2019 Asia Society Game Changers award at a glittering ceremony in New York along with six other women from Asian countries.

"Her best wishes are with the Pakistani women's team, which will leave for Malaysia on November 30 to play the series. Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20s against England at the Kinrara Oval stadium in Kuala Lampur," said the player, addinig that she was sure that they would come back with success.

Sana Mir, however, did not mention the time period for her break as for how long she was going on break.

On other hand, training camp for 20 probables would begin on November 21 at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi and the final squads for the series against England would be announced on November 27 while three-match ODI series will begin on December 9 while the T20 series will begin on December 17.