Sana Mir, Zainab Abbas Enjoy Documentary On ICC Women’ T20World Cup

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:08 PM

ICC has asked cricket fans to watch the thrilling, emotional and exciting story of the tournament on Netflix today!,”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Former Pakistan Captain women cricket team Sana Mir enjoyed watching ICC Women’ T20 World Cup documentary on Netflix on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the former Captain said: “Just finished watching this! A true moment of pride and joy to be able to experience and witness the success of womens cricket at the @T20WorldCup with record breaking crowd at @MCG. Congratulations to all the players, support staff @ICC & media for making it a huge success.

Popular commentator Zainab Abbas also said that she enjoyed documentary on ICC women’ T20 World Cup on Netflix.

She tweeted: “In b/w all the bad light interruptions during the test match,decided to catch up on the @ICC Women’s @T20WorldCup documentary on Netflix,what a journey & what a turnout at the MCG! Congratulations to all involved in putting together such a sporting spectacle,”.

Earlier, ICC announced that thrilling document on Women’s T20 world cup was being shown which could be emotional and exciting story of the tournament.

It tweeted: “The 2020 ICC Women's @T20WorldCup witnessed records being set in terms of crowds, broadcast viewership and digital engagement Collision symbol. Catch the thrilling, emotional and exciting story of the tournament on @netflix today!,”.

Covid-19 badly affected all games and especially cricket which is very popular game in Pakistan.

