Sana of Pakistan Army, Waqar of PAF win Independence Day Women, Men Squash titles

Sana Bahardur of Pakistan Army and Waqar Mehboob of Pakistan Air Force clinched the trophies of the Women and Men Independence Day Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Sana Bahardur of Pakistan Army and Waqar Mehboob of Pakistan Air Force clinched the trophies of the Women and Men Independence Day Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Known businessman and Owner of the Deans Plaza Asif Jamal, Col. Abid Aziz, Chief Security Officer Cantt, Daud Khan Secretary to Chief Minister graced the closing ceremony as guests, witnessed the two grand finals of the Women and Men Squash Championships and gave away prizes.

Former World Squash Champion Jansher Khan, Chairman KP Squash Legendary Qamar Zaman, Senior Vice President KP Squash Association Ehsan Ullah Khan, Major Sheryar, Associate Secretary Dr Riaz Khan KP Squash Associate Secretary Sajjad Khalil, Finance Secretary Wazir Mohammad, Executive Member Sher Bahadur, Fazal Khalil Directorate Senior Coach & Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman, Squash Coaches Mohammad Waseem, Amjad Khan, Mehmood Khan, Adil Zar Gul, Mohammad Adil Faqir, Chief Referee, Squash players spectators also present during the Independence Day Cake Cutting ceremony.

There was standing aviation from all the participating players for former World Champion Jansher Khan to pay him rich tribute for his unmatched services, he rendered for keeping the Pakistan's flag high during his 20-years only supremacy, winning 99 consecutive matches, a record unmatched in the world of squash.

The players present on this occasion also gave honor to former World Champion Qamar Zaman, who remained World No. 2 for 11 consecutive years, along with another legendary and former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan and former World No.

10 Amjad Khan, former World No. 11 Mansoor Zaman and former World No. 8 Ehsan Ullah Khan.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest Asif Jamal lauded the services being rendered by the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the World of squash. "I feel honored to be among the legends of squash Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan and other leading players," Asif Jamal said. He also thanked Director Blue Tones Squash academy Wazir Muhammad for inviting him to the Independence Day Championship and giving him a chance to be among the legends.

Asif Jamal also appreciated Sana Bahadur and Waqar Mehboob for ranking high among other players of the country besides representing Pakistan at the international levels. He assured the organizers of his support in the other events. He said along with the government, the business communities and persons from the private sectors should come forward and support the players in different games including squash.

Earlier, the Women Final Sana Bahadar (Army) recorded victory Nimra Aqeel (KP) by 3-1, the score was 11-7, 11-3, 5-11 and 11-6 while in the Men final Waqar Mehboob (PAF) beat Saddam Ul Haq (Army) in straight sets, the score was 13-11, 11-4 and 11-5.

In the semi-final Nimra Aqeel (KP) beat Hifsa Yousaf (Wapda) by 12-10, 11-8, 7-11, and 11-1 and Sana Bahadar (Army) defeated Manahil Aqeel (KP) by 3-0 in the second semi-final, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-2. In the Men semi-final Waqar Mehboob (PAF) beat Mutahir Ali Shah (KP) by 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-7 and 11-5 and Saddam Ul Haq (Army), in the second semi-final, defeated Muhammad Azaan Khalil (KP) by 11-6, 11-9 and 11-4.