Sana, Three Others Reaches Q-finals In KP Women Senior Squash

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 05:36 PM

Sana Bahadur along with three other players took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Senior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Sana Bahadur along with three other players took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Senior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

In the first quarter-final Sana Sana Bahadur defeated Wajeeha Altaf 3-0, the score was 11-3 11-4 11-2, Kainat Amir beat Zohra Abdullah 30, the score was 11-6 11-7 11-4, Manahil Aqeel beat Sunzil Safda 3-0, the score was 11-3 11-7 11-3, Mehwish Ali recorded victory against Umme Kulsoom by 3-0, the score was 11-9 13-11 11-8.

(2ND ROUND results) Sana Bahadur 2-0 Maleeha Shah Wajeeha Altaf 2-0 Zarlish Safdar Kainat Amir 2-1 Sehrish Ali Zohra Abdullah 2-0 Husna Khan Manahil Aqeel 2-0 Mahnoor Ali Sunzil Safdar 2-0 NameshaMehwish Ali 2-0 ShaneelaUmme Kulsoom 2-0 Haya

