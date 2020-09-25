UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sana Ullah Marwat Drives Peshawar To Vital Win Against Islamabad In Opener

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:16 PM

Sana Ullah Marwat drives Peshawar to vital win against Islamabad in opener

Opening batsman Sana Ullah Marwat with his cracking 74 off 47 balls guided Peshawar to a vital victory against Islamabad in the opening match of the Blind Twenty20 Cricket Tournament

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Opening batsman Sana Ullah Marwat with his cracking 74 off 47 balls guided Peshawar to a vital victory against Islamabad in the opening match of the Blind Twenty20 Cricket Tournament.

Twenty20 Cricket Tournament was a part of the overall 28th National Games of Persons with Different Abilities which got under here at Peshawar sports Complex on Friday.

The cricket event of the blind cricketers played at historical Islamia College ground wherein Peshawar defeated strong Islamabad by eight wickets with a stunning opening wicket knock of Shahzaib Hassan who hammered a cracking 67 runs off 56 balls with eight boundaries.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Cricket event. Director Operation and Organizing Secretary of the Games Syed Saqlain Shah, founder of the Games who initiated these Games for Persons with different abilities 27 year earlier Tariq Mahmood, a former Director Sports, Habib Ullah Khattak, international record holder batsman in blind cricketing world Masood Jan, players and officials were also present.

Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Islamabad made 139 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Shazaib Hassan played exceptionally well for his team Islamabad and made a good vital 67 runs off 56 balls. For Peshawar Mohsin Khan, Kamil Khan and Haroom took one wicket each.

The target of 140 was not too difficult. Peshawar chased the target in 15 overs for the loss of two wickets courtesy of Sanaullah Khan Marwat 74 in 47 balls. Anees and Akmal Hayat shared a wicket each. Peshawar won the match by eight wickets. Sana Ullah Marwat was declared as Man of the Match.

In the second match played between Attock and Lahore. Lahore winning the toss opted to bowl first. Attock, batting first managed to score 160 for the loss of all wickets. Ahtisham was a successful batsman. He scored 45 in 34 balls. From Attock, Kiramat was the successful bowler who took two wickets.

In a reply Lahore chased the target in 19th over Kamran was the top scorer from the side who scored 54 from 30 balls. Lahore won the match by six wickets with Kamran Akhtar declared as Man of the Match.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Sports Man Attock Mohsin Khan Event All From Top

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman pays tribute to Dean Jones

22 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Lays Foundation Of Pakist ..

30 minutes ago

Gamaleya Institute Chief Says Some Vaccinees Devel ..

3 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

DC for timely completion of all ongoing developmen ..

3 minutes ago

UK police officer shot dead on duty: Scotland Yard ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.