Sana Ullah Of Mardan Wins Quaid Day Cycle Race

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Sana Ullah of Mardan wins Quaid Day Cycle Race

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Sana Ullah of Mardan won the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race of 28-km organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association here at Northern Bypass on Monday.

Mohsin Khan of Peshawar stood second while Umar Farooq of Mardan stood third in the Race with President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Peshawar Muhammad Ishaq was the chief guest on this occasion who distributed medals and cash prizes among the athletes.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed, technical officials and other personalities were also present.

Around 40 cyclists from across the province participated in the race that started from Northern Bypass Peshawar.

Sana Ullah from Mardan finished with a clock time 47.23 seconds and won gold medal, Mohsin Khan from Peshawar won the silver medal with his clock time 47.24 seconds while Umar Farooq from Mardan won the bronze medal by covering the distance in 47.25 seconds. Rescue-1122, Police, Traffic Police, and health department officials were also present, and provided best available facilities to the players.

