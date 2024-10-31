Sanai Mirza Celebrates Son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th Birthday
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2024 | 02:18 PM
Indian Tennis star while addressing her son on his birthday says he is the reason she smiles
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2024) Indian tennis star and former wife of national cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza, has shared beautiful photos with her son, Izhaan Malik, on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Sania posted images celebrating her son's sixth birthday, which went viral on social media.
In the caption, Sania expressed disbelief at her son turning six, stating, “I can’t believe you are 6 years old.” She congratulated him on his birthday and called him the reason for her smile, writing, “You are the reason I smile.”
The shared photos feature Izhaan with a special football-themed cake adorned with characters of two footballers.
One footballer's shirt has Izhaan's name, while the other has "Ronaldo" written on it, both depicted holding hands.
Social media users, including fans of the tennis star and celebrities, have been sending their best wishes to Izhaan Malik on Sania’s post.
In 2010, Pakistan former Captain Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, was born in 2018.
However, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza parted ways in 2023, and Shoaib married actress Sana Javed at the beginning of this year.
Since the separation, Sania Mirza has been residing in Dubai with her son.
Recent Stories
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
More Stories From Sports
-
Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz14 hours ago
-
Asjad, Ahsan, Asif to play round 32 of World Snooker C'ship14 hours ago
-
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters17 hours ago
-
Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to mammoth South Africa total17 hours ago
-
ICC appoints new Independent Chair of ACU21 hours ago
-
Rao Waqar, Muhammad Waqas lead with centuries in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament21 hours ago
-
National Men's Netball Championship in Dec20 hours ago
-
Inter-collegiate girls table tennis tournament held23 hours ago
-
CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2024 opening ceremony held23 hours ago
-
Noman, Saud progress in ICC Test Rankings24 hours ago
-
Irving outduels Edwards as Mavs down Wolves in rematch18 hours ago
-
Volpe's grand slam helps Yankees avoid World Series sweep18 hours ago