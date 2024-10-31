Open Menu

Sanai Mirza Celebrates Son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th Birthday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2024 | 02:18 PM

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

Indian Tennis star while addressing her son on his birthday says he is the reason she smiles

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2024) Indian tennis star and former wife of national cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza, has shared beautiful photos with her son, Izhaan Malik, on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sania posted images celebrating her son's sixth birthday, which went viral on social media.

In the caption, Sania expressed disbelief at her son turning six, stating, “I can’t believe you are 6 years old.” She congratulated him on his birthday and called him the reason for her smile, writing, “You are the reason I smile.”

The shared photos feature Izhaan with a special football-themed cake adorned with characters of two footballers.

One footballer's shirt has Izhaan's name, while the other has "Ronaldo" written on it, both depicted holding hands.

Social media users, including fans of the tennis star and celebrities, have been sending their best wishes to Izhaan Malik on Sania’s post.

In 2010, Pakistan former Captain Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, was born in 2018.

However, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza parted ways in 2023, and Shoaib married actress Sana Javed at the beginning of this year.

Since the separation, Sania Mirza has been residing in Dubai with her son.

