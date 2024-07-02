Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published July 02, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of sports

Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday acknowledged the vital role sports journalists play in promoting sports and highlighted the importance of their work in holding federations accountable for their performance

Speaking at the International Sports Journalists' Day event organized by Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalist Association (RISJA) here at a local hotel, Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), paid tribute to sports journalists for their contributions to the development and popularity of sports.

He emphasized that IPC ministry is taking concrete steps to improve Pakistan's representation in international sports events, including the Olympics. He encouraged sports journalists to use their pens to highlight issues in sports federations and promote the development of sports in the country.

Sanaullah stressed that the power of the pen can bring significant change and urged sports journalists to play their role in shaping the future of sports in Pakistan. He assured that his ministry is committed to supporting sports development and improving the country's performance in international competitions.

He acknowledged that his previous tenure was focused on law and order, but his current responsibility of IPC Ministry has revealed the significant work required in this sector.

Sanaullah pledged to improve Pakistan's representation in the Olympics as only four athletes have qualified for the event.

He was of the view that the job of sports journalists is not just to cover matches but also to monitor the performance of the federations. They should keep an eye on who is sitting in which federation since when. All of them are taking their privileges but they are not doing the work properly, he said.

He encouraged sports stakeholders and organizations to approach him anytime for his support, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing sports landscape in the country.

He also highlighted the crucial role of politics in national development and progress of the country. A country can run only through politics and cannot move forward without it.

