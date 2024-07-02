- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of sports
Sanaulla Pays Tribute To Sports Journalists For Contributions To Development Of Sports
Muhammad Rameez Published July 02, 2024 | 09:33 PM
Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday acknowledged the vital role sports journalists play in promoting sports and highlighted the importance of their work in holding federations accountable for their performance
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday acknowledged the vital role sports journalists play in promoting sports and highlighted the importance of their work in holding federations accountable for their performance
Speaking at the International Sports Journalists' Day event organized by Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalist Association (RISJA) here at a local hotel, Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), paid tribute to sports journalists for their contributions to the development and popularity of sports.
He emphasized that IPC ministry is taking concrete steps to improve Pakistan's representation in international sports events, including the Olympics. He encouraged sports journalists to use their pens to highlight issues in sports federations and promote the development of sports in the country.
Sanaullah stressed that the power of the pen can bring significant change and urged sports journalists to play their role in shaping the future of sports in Pakistan. He assured that his ministry is committed to supporting sports development and improving the country's performance in international competitions.
He acknowledged that his previous tenure was focused on law and order, but his current responsibility of IPC Ministry has revealed the significant work required in this sector.
Sanaullah pledged to improve Pakistan's representation in the Olympics as only four athletes have qualified for the event.
He was of the view that the job of sports journalists is not just to cover matches but also to monitor the performance of the federations. They should keep an eye on who is sitting in which federation since when. All of them are taking their privileges but they are not doing the work properly, he said.
He encouraged sports stakeholders and organizations to approach him anytime for his support, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing sports landscape in the country.
He also highlighted the crucial role of politics in national development and progress of the country. A country can run only through politics and cannot move forward without it.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector ..
3 drowned in Jehlum stream
Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in city
Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling action, lively music based on re ..
No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violence: IIP Leader
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security a ..
SMIU to organize international conference on environment: VC
7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins
Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held
Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh
Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Cha ..
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
More Stories From Sports
-
Defending Wimbledon champion Vondrousova knocked out in first round19 minutes ago
-
RISJA marks World Sports Journalists' Day4 minutes ago
-
Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Hussnain Akhtar wins Asian U21 Snooker C’ship39 minutes ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results39 minutes ago
-
China's junior badminton team honors late teammate Zhang with emotional victory2 hours ago
-
TUF observes Olympic Day3 hours ago
-
Murray withdraws from Wimbledon singles6 hours ago
-
End of an era as Murray withdraws from Wimbledon singles6 hours ago
-
Ronaldo on Euros redemption trail after Slovenia penalty ride6 hours ago
-
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 20267 hours ago
-
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs8 hours ago